PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mild winds are forecast to make early-morning temperatures feel like they’ve dropped below 20 degrees in the Willamette Valley on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports that morning temperatures will start in the high 20s on Friday, but will feel as cold as 17 degrees in Portland due to frigid 5 to 9-mph winds. Wind chill will be worse on Saturday morning, when temperatures will feel like they’ve dropped to 13 degrees in the metro area.

“Do what you need to do to protect people, pets, and plants,” the NWS said.

Wind chill will create some frigid mornings to finish out the week. | NWS

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 40s for the rest of the week.

“We’re back under wall-to-wall sunshine today with highs in the mid-40s,” Bayern said. “Expect clear skies and a dry night. Temps will be chilly in the 30s with a bitter east breeze sets up. We will stay windy and dry through Saturday.”

Chances of snow will be possible early next week. However, extended forecasts remain mostly uncertain for now.