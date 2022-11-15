PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong winds left more than 1,000 homes across Oregon and Southwest Washington without power Tuesday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting several large outages spanning the Portland metro area to Mt. Hood Village. The utility company blames multiple outages on downed trees, while crews are investigating the cause of several other outages.

Pacific Power did not list any issues in the metro area, however, less than a dozen outages across the state.

Meanwhile, crews are busy restoring power to nearly 90 Washougal residents after Clark Public Utilities says a tree fell on a powerline.