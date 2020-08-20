Wind gusts expected as wildfires rage around the PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect a cloudier start to the day this Thursday before temperatures reach the 80s in the afternoon. Rain will be more of a coastal event for the day, especially in western Washington. We may get some measurable rain Friday in the valley up to a tenth of an inch, but we are not expecting more than a few drops anywhere east of the Cascades.

There are no red flag warnings in Washington or Oregon right now. Areas of concern: The Dalles and Bend which will not see rain, but will experience west wind gusts up to 20-25 mph in the late afternoon Thursday and Friday. Early morning hours will offer little wind and lots of smoke near wildfires. Right now the AQI index is moderate in central Oregon and east of Salem near Beachie Creek fire.

There are now many fires out there around the state. Here’s a list. This will be in the order of proximity to Portland:

Gorge

Mosier Creek: 100% contained, 985 acres

SevenMile Hill: 10% containment, 100 acres

Detroit

Beachie Creek

Mt. Hood

White River

Central OR Cascades

P515Lionshead



Camp Sherman/west of Redmond

Green Ridge

Eastern OR

Baldy

Indian Creek

Wildcat

Anderson Crossing

Crane

Trout Creek

WA FIRES

Tule Road

North Brownstone 3

Taylor Pond

Badger LakeChief Timothy

Palmer

Most of the rain will fall west of the Cascades Friday so the only fire in Oregon to benefit may just be the Beachie Creek fire. The Gorge will be windy Thursday afternoon and especially gusty Friday night.