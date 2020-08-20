Wind gusts expected as wildfires rage around the PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect a cloudier start to the day this Thursday before temperatures reach the 80s in the afternoon. Rain will be more of a coastal event for the day, especially in western Washington. We may get some measurable rain Friday in the valley up to a tenth of an inch, but we are not expecting more than a few drops anywhere east of the Cascades.
There are no red flag warnings in Washington or Oregon right now. Areas of concern: The Dalles and Bend which will not see rain, but will experience west wind gusts up to 20-25 mph in the late afternoon Thursday and Friday. Early morning hours will offer little wind and lots of smoke near wildfires. Right now the AQI index is moderate in central Oregon and east of Salem near Beachie Creek fire.
There are now many fires out there around the state. Here’s a list. This will be in the order of proximity to Portland:
Gorge
Mosier Creek: 100% contained, 985 acres
SevenMile Hill: 10% containment, 100 acres
Detroit
Beachie Creek
Mt. Hood
White River
Central OR Cascades
P515Lionshead
Camp Sherman/west of Redmond
Green Ridge
Eastern OR
Baldy
Indian Creek
Wildcat
Anderson Crossing
Crane
Trout Creek
WA FIRES
Tule Road
North Brownstone 3
Taylor Pond
Badger LakeChief Timothy
Palmer
Most of the rain will fall west of the Cascades Friday so the only fire in Oregon to benefit may just be the Beachie Creek fire. The Gorge will be windy Thursday afternoon and especially gusty Friday night.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.