PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Veterans Day Saturday starts wet and windy. When the front crosses Portland in the morning, get ready to rake more wet leaves.

Peak wind gusts for Portland and Vancouver could exceed 30 mph. The heavy rain tapers off to occasional showers Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs reach the mid to upper 50s this weekend.

The worst of the weather arrives very early Saturday morning for the Oregon and Washington coasts. The hardest hit will be the Washington coast. A wind advisory is in effect for the NW Washington coast and interior western Washington on Friday night through Saturday morning.

Our next frontal system offers a variety of road conditions if you’re heading to the mountains. Watch for snow levels starting at 4,500 feet and be ready for gusty winds from Saturday morning to midday. Hiking and other outdoor activities should be put on hold until Sunday when the weather calms down.