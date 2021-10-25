Wind persists in some areas Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The workweek is upon us once again. After an active day of weather Sunday, including severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, high surf and strong wind, we will see things slowly begin to calm down Monday.

Winds gusted above 50 mph in the valley and near 60 along the coast yesterday. There is still a high wind warning, storm warning and high surf advisory for the coast this morning along with a wind advisory for the valley. Expect seas as high as 25 feet along the coast.

Weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (KOIN)

Wave forecast for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (KOIN)

Expect more scattered showers and even a chance of a thunderstorm from the coast to the cascades today as the system responsible for the active weather continues to pinwheel off the coast and slowly weakens later today.

Expect up to nearly an inch of rain at some locations along the coast that get caught under one of those heavier showers and between 0.25″ and 0.50″ here in the metro area. Another system arrives with more steady rain Tuesday. Typical fall weather.