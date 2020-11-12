Wind, rain and mountain snow to finish off the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a moment we were basking in the sunshine Wednesday. It may be the last sunset we can make out for the next couple of days as two systems move in.

One will be Thursday and the other will be Friday.

You can see that sunset from Wednesday on the Lincoln City camera, sponsored by the Chinook Winds Casino Resort. A brilliant orange gold shining out and reflecting off the clouds and water. Expect a gloomy Thursday, with very little sunshine.

We may have a few choppy storms for the Oregon coast the next couple of days.

On Wednesday we were sent a photo of a waterspout out near Netarts Bay and Oceanside. KOIN 6 viewer Gary Ciment took the photo from Cape Meares. It was rather tame on Wednesday, but we did have something to talk about.

It is indeed waterspout season right now. It is also the time that we tend to have funnel clouds and even a weak tornado is possible during the fall transition.

With some active weather coming in the next two days, we are looking more towards widespread wind and rain.

You may be hearing about a wind storm Friday or a wind event coming in the next day. We are tracking a system for Friday, but before we get there, we may actually have some gusty conditions on Thursday. If you are interested in the storm Friday, you can read this article from Meteorologist Kelley Bayern from Wednesday. It will be worth checking in today for an update on our system Friday.

Check out the futurecast for Thursday night around 10 p.m. This is likely going to be the wettest and windiest part of the day Thursday. There will be some dry time in the morning, paired with clouds, but the rain doesn’t really arrive until lunchtime or after.

The intensity will pick up as a cold front moves through in the late hours. This will encourage some lifting and that will support some heavier rain for the valley. Watch out for gusty conditions in the night hours around 7 p.m. to midnight. We may have some locations hit the 30mph range and that may lead to some minor problems.

Rain totals will be most impressive for the Oregon coast tomorrow. By the time we wrap up the day, totals will be pushing .25″ for the valley and anywhere from a .50″ to 1.00″ for the coast. Ocean waters are going to be aggressive the next couple of days. Notice that there isn’t much rain east of the Cascades on Thursday. That will be more of an overnight event for you folks in central and eastern Oregon. That rain will carry over to Friday too.

You should know that a Winter Storm Watch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Saturday. With back to back systems, bountiful amounts of fall snow is likely. Projections of one to two feet of snow for the Cascades, with the potential for totals even a bit higher. Areas like Government Camp can pick up a foot of snow by the time Friday wraps up. Travel safe or make plans to reschedule your drive.