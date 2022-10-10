PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Onshore winds are forecast to improve the Willamette Valley’s air quality today, after days of poorer air quality caused by the lingering, late-season wildfires still burning in Central Oregon and throughout the Cascade Range in Washington.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that 5 to 10 mph northwest winds will gradually push wildfire smoke out of the region today. Gusts up to 20 mph will be possible tonight.

“The onshore push will improve our air quality as smoke shifts east and out the door,” Bayern said. “Cities near the Cedar Creek and Nakia Creek fires are still susceptible to poor AQI.”

A look at the Pacific Northwest’s lingering wildfire smoke. | EPA

Cooler temperatures in the mid to low 70s are forecast for today and tomorrow after record highs were recorded around the region on Sunday. The National Weather Service reports that the following records were broken or tied on Sunday:

Portland – High of 85 degrees, breaking the previous record of 83 degrees set in 1996

Troutdale – High of 85 degrees, breaking the previous record of 82 set in 1996

Hillsboro – High of 87 degrees, tying the previous record set back in 1936

“Today and Tuesday will bring the coolest temps this week as a strong onshore push of cool air drops highs to the mid-to-low 70s,” Bayern said. “A disturbance to the north will increase clouds throughout the day. We’ll likely stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a drizzle/sprinkles and clouds around the valley come Tuesday morning. Expect a dry week ahead with measurable rain unlikely.”

Daily highs are forecast to reach the high 70s to low 80s again on Wednesday, with temperatures lingering in that range for the remainder of the week. Daily lows are forecast for the low 50s.