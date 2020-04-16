Windy, warm and dry: be careful

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning you’ll notice a parched, crisp-feeling flowing from the east and cloud-free skies. Warm, dry, and windy is today’s motto.

There is a price to pay for the unusually warm conditions. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect this afternoon and lasts through the evening for the entire Willamette Valley and nearby hills. Friday will not be as windy but will be warmer with temps in the mid 70’s with unlimited sunshine.

A Fire Weather Watch may seem a bit off season considering we’re not even to the hottest or driest time of year, but these type of watches can be issued any time of year. We’re already behind the curve in rainfall for the season and for the month of April in Portland. The normal rainfall total for April is 2.73″ inches. We’re halfway through the month and so far have only measured 0.18″ inches. The driest April on record was in 1956, with only 0.53″ inches measured for the entire month.

In case you’re feeling as though summer is right around the corner, your senses do not mislead you. Temperatures in the low 70’s are more typical in June in Portland. As far as wind direction is concerned, April is not famous for strong offshore winds. On average, easterly winds are more prevalent from October through March. April tends to see more of a northwesterly flow. Granted, wind direction can change for any number of reasons. These statistics are based on records from Portland International Airport and NOAA.





These Wildland fire outlooks extend to July.

Attention: Douglas, Coos, and Curry county residents. A beach hazards statement has been issued for your area in effect today through Friday afternoon. There is an increased risk of sneaker waves. History tells us to be extra vigilant as these waves can travel farther up the beach than expected. This story is a prime example.