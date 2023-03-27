PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer and drier air returns to the Portland metro area Monday. Those strong winds will help warm temperatures and help keep skies dry for the start of the week.

Patchy morning fog will decrease as temperatures warm into the mid-50s late in the day. Mostly cloudy skies will bring a few sun breaks throughout the afternoon hours.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wind gust forecast for Monday, March 27, 2022

Winds will continue to increase throughout the day Monday. Some wind gusts could near 25 mph during the afternoon hours. Winds will begin to calm Tuesday afternoon.

Portland’s temperature trend forecast showing near-normal temperatures this week

Temperatures will slowly warm close to normal for the last week of March. A nearly five to 10-degree jump in temperature is possible from Sunday afternoon to Monday. That will be the start of Oregon and Washington’s latest warming trend.

Cooler and wetter weather returns as early as Monday night. A low-pressure system offshore will throw rain and colder temperatures back into western Oregon and Washington. Snow elevations will remain above 2,000 feet Tuesday, but rain accumulation could near a quarter-inch to a half-inch through the day.

Forecast rain totals from Monday morning to Tuesday evening with the greatest amount of rain falling Tuesday

Tuesday’s wet weather will bring warmer and drier conditions back to the Pacific Northwest Wednesday.

Portland extended forecast this week with warming temperatures and a mix of dry and rainy days

Wednesday will be the perfect spring day as sunny skies return, sending recent foliage into bloom. That will push pollen counts back to moderate and high levels through the end of the week.