Winter continues, but where is the winter rain?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been a dynamic and wet January, including two record-breaking rainfalls coming within two days of each other. We reached over 80 percent of our monthly rain total in the first 7 days.

Yet, we’ve had plenty of dry weather days in Portland to compliment the soaking month. The top two wettest days that we’ve had this year — and remember, it’s only January — have come in the first week. It may not seem like much, but both Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 are probably going to be on the list come December.

On average, from 1940 to 2020, Portland accrues four days in the year of an inch of rain or more. We’ve accomplished two of those already. We need it, and we need more. With such a wet start to the year, it doesn’t mean we are promised more.

There is a system moving through the Pacific Northwest (PNW) as we speak. It isn’t carrying much moisture, it isn’t going to make the list above. The rain that we receive today will not initiate much of a conversation. A stronger area of low pressure is going to slide through Wednesday, creating more of a stir in the atmosphere. You can read more about a related topic, involving the lack of rain and what it means here.

Here is how the month has played out so far this January. What I find interesting is that five of the six weekend days have been completely dry this month. It’s not often in the middle of winter that we all this dry time to take advantage of. We can also find some interest in the one single day of the month that had a trace of rain. We have either been feast or famine. Enough rain to talk about, or no rain at all (for the most part). Although we are now at 86 percent of the monthly average for rainfall, it is possible we fall behind! What we know right now, is that we have another dry weekend coming. Plan for it now!

In the short-term, we are expecting the aforementioned low pressure to take over Wednesday. The rain chance is going to pick up Wednesday morning before increasing by Wednesday night. This will be the window of opportunity to collect as much rain as possible. Notice we start with isolated showers by 7 a.m. and that rain chance increases to numerous showers and a light rain by night. This is not the time to be calling it quits on rain.

I want to put the month of January under a magnifying glass real quick. You can find our current status for the month on the far right green bar, declaring 4.33 inches of rain this month. We are only 18 days in and the rain total is better than some January years that use up all the days. If we can manage to get above 5.03 inches this month, it would be the third January year in a row that had above average rain. There have been some years that the rainfall is lackluster, most recently, January, 2019. The most we’ve had on record, fell in 1953, with a massive rain total of 12.83 inches. On the other side of the coin, 1985 brought in less than one tenth of an inch (astonishing).

Where is the winter rain then? It’s been traveling north and east of the PNW. We started the year with a hose targeting Oregon and Washington, now much farther north or it is wrapping around our region. Will it return? If La Niña has anything to say about it…it will.