PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The busy holiday travel season is nearly here and winter weather is always the most impactful this time of year.

Anything from snow to ice to even rain could adjust the time people in the Pacific Northwest want to travel. Thankfully, the biggest impacts expected to be felt in the Portland area is colder than normal temperatures.

Near average temperatures for the month of November are expected to take Portland through this weekend. That puts travelers nearly four days out from Thanksgiving.

That changes as cooler than normal daytime highs and overnight lows are expected by the start of next week. That cooling trend will likely continue into Thanksgiving Day.

Wetter than normal conditions are expected just east of Portland over the next 10-14 days

Higher than normal precipitation is expected from Monday, November 13 to November 27. That does not mean there will be precipitation every day over the next 14 days, but a slightly wetter trend is expected in the next two weeks.

Precipitation and cooler than normal temperatures always bring up the topic of snow this time of year in Oregon and Washington. Right now, there is no indication at all that Portland or even the surrounding area will see winter weather in the form of snow. For one, most of the models are just showing the chance for rain along the Oregon and Washington coast and the Willamette Valley. That’s still subject to change, but the front bringing the rain will help keep temperatures cooler than normal into Thanksgiving Day.

Cold front likely to impact the PNW a day before Thanksgiving with rain and cooler temperatures

Weather predictions are really only reliable a few days out. Looking nearly two weeks into the future only increases the chance for the forecast to change. Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for Portland’s most accurate forecast as the busy Thanksgiving travel season nears.