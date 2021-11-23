Winter stays on the mountain, valley avoids morning frost

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Morning temperatures have been flirting with freezing for days, but that winter chill will stay up in the mountains on Tuesday.

When you’re stepping out, it will still be cool because of the time of the year, but we won’t be near freezing. Morning lows should be around the lower 40s.

If you want to read more about why we had the frost and cold temperatures, you can check out this article.

We are just about to the time of the year where the Oregon coast is warmer than the temperatures here in the valley. It will be that way in the morning, but the afternoon will be fairly uniform across the state. There will be some neighborhoods in Central Oregon that are colder on Tuesday. It’s going to be a day to wear something heavier. Mild and balmy weather expected as we near the weekend. We will have more on that later.

Scattered showers are still expected for Tuesday morning. It won’t be a consistent rain, but there will be patches in the valley.

Mountain snow

The Cascades will have snow running through them above 4,000 feet in the morning. There may be some light snow or a mix that finds the ground below that mark. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place until noon that includes Government Camp and communities to the south.

That snow will taper off through the day, but it likely won’t come to a halt until late. We expect anywhere from 3 to 10 inches through the mountains, with larger totals for the elevations that are higher, closer to the Timberline Lodge. The snow around Government Camp is projected to be around 2 to 5 inches. This may slow down your travel if you’re thinking about doing some moving around.

By the afternoon and early evening, we may have some sun breaks for the Willamette Valley and portions of the coast. This may lead to another beautiful November sunset, before we have more clouds on Wednesday.

If you cycle through the graphics below, you should be able to see all of the graphics that are related to this article here. The Cloudcast has the clouds broken by 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Most of the moisture from the morning is just about depleted by Tuesday evening.