PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are keeping a close eye on power outages around the region as the high winds from the winter storm ramp up.

As of 8:38 a.m. Saturday, PGE is reporting 372 active outages affecting 17,584 total customers. Most of these come from Multnomah County, with 194 reported outages affecting 5,717 customers.

Meanwhile, Pacific Power is reporting 24 outages in Oregon affecting 624 customers.

In Southwest Washington, Clark Public Utilities reports 4 outages, with 349 customers affected.

Wind gusts could hit up to 50 mph from the incoming storm, which is also bringing dangerously cold temperatures, snow and ice, the latter of which is also expected to cause power outages.

