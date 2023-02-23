PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Road conditions remain dangerous as snow and ice still cover much of the region Thursday, prompting officials to shut down numerous roads around the metro.

Many drivers were stranded on icy roads overnight, which has left tow truck operators scrambling. One driver told KOIN 6 that he had to spend the night in his van on Highway 26 after he got stuck sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation issued an updated list of closures at 11:30 a.m.

NW Germantown Road (NW Skyline Boulevard to Bridge Avenue), multiple cars off the road

NE Wistaria Drive (from Cesar E Chavez Boulevard to 42nd Avenue), multiple cars off the road

West Burnside (NW 24th Place to NW Skyline Boulevard), slick and unsafe conditions

N Baltimore Avenue (N Edison Street to N Bradford Street), truck block road and hazardous conditions

SW Dosch Road (SW Hamilton Street to 33rd Drive), multiples cars off the road

NW Lovejoy Street (westbound between 25th Avenue and Cornell Road), slick conditions and cars spinning out going up the hill

SW Sam Jackson Park Road (Terwilliger to Fairmount boulevards), stalled-out vehicles

SW Patton Road (SW Shattuck Road to SW Hillsdale Drive) and SW Shattuck Road (Patton Road to SW Winsdor Court), stuck vehicles and slick conditions

SW Chesapeak Avenue (SW Fairmount Boulevard to SW Twombly Avenue), slick conditions

SW Vista Avenue (SW Laurel to SW Elm streets), slick conditions

SE Cesar Chavez Boulevard at SE Steele Street, downed tree

SW Skyline Boulevard (West Burnside to SW Barnes Road), truck blocking the road

SW Davenport Street (SW Broadway Drive to SW 16th Avenue), slick conditions

NE Gilham (East Burnside to NE Davis Street), slick conditions

NE Halsey Street (NE 92nd Avenue to NE 100th Avenue), eastbound lane of overpass blocked

N Willamette Boulevard (Alta to Baltimore avenues), tree down

NE Fremont Street (33rd Avenue to 33rd Place), truck blocking road

NW Cornell Road (NW Lovejoy Street to NW Skyline Boulevard), stuck vehicles

SE Clatsop Street (SE Barbara Welch Road to SE 162nd Avenue), slick conditions

SW Vermont Street (SW 34th Avenue to SW 35th Avenue), low-hanging trees and bad road conditions

S Corbett Avenue (S Hamilton Street to S Richardson Street), truck blocking the road

SE Barbara Welch Road (SE Roster Road to SE Clatsop Street), slick conditions

NE Sandy Boulevard (52nd to 56th avenues), vehicles blocking roads

N Willamette Boulevard (Burlington to Leavitt avenues), vehicles blocking roads

For immediate updates on road closures in the metro, visit the PBOT Road Closure and Chain Advisory page.

Multnomah County also shut down Northeast 238th Drive between Southwest Cherry Park Road and Northeast Halsey Street because of a jackknifed semi-truck and multiple stuck vehicles blocking the lanes.

KOIN 6 will continue to update this list throughout the day.