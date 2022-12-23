PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter storm sweeping the region is forcing TriMet riders to plan ahead of their trips and make some adjustments on Friday.

Riders won’t be able to use the Portland streetcar on Friday as all service lines are canceled.

Portlanders hoping to take the MAX should expect delays for the Red Line Service as ice is reportedly on the overhead wires. Bus shuttles are serving riders between the Gateway Transit Center and Portland International Airport, however.

Several routes in upper elevations have been canceled.

Riders can check their ride status by visiting TriMet’s website.

TriMet reminds riders that buses will be traveling with heavy-duty chains meaning they will not travel faster than 25 mph.