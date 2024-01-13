PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter storm bringing dangerously cold conditions, snow and ice continued to slow down overnight into Saturday, which then brings the potential to stall longer over Oregon and Southwest Washington longer than expected, the National Weather Service said.

Residents woke up to dangerous cold Saturday and the beginning of what will be an incredibly difficult day to be outside. Snow and ice begins to fall during the morning hours Saturday coupled with the nasty east wind through the Columbia River Gorge.

Wind chill factors could drop the feels-like temperature to nearly 10 degrees below zero on Saturday. Strong winds combined with falling or blowing snow increase Portland’s chance of having blizzard conditions by midday to afternoon.

For the central and south Willamette Valley, including the coast range and north Oregon coastline, freezing rain is likely to follow the snow. Ice accumulations could be as much as 1 inch for places like Corvallis. Snow totals for Portland and SW Washington still hang on the cusp of a wide range of outcomes. Models still offer as little as 3 inches of snow to as much as 9 inches of snow. Take a look at the latest forecast models for snow, ice, and dangerous windchill.

Any precipitation that does fall and freezes on surfaces will stay with us in Oregon and Washington through the weekend into next week. Temperatures aren’t expected to thaw until the middle of next week.

And from our own meteorological historian, Steve Pierce, who is very excited about this snow and extreme cold, he gives us this statistic: