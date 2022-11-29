"Driving along I-84 east of Portland will become an issue by late [Tuesday] as the snowfall intensifies," KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a winter storm warning in place for many Oregon and Washington residents, road conditions could become hazardous as the snow builds up beginning this afternoon.

“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said. “A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service that includes the Columbia River Gorge as far west as Corbett, all the way out to Hood River starting Tuesday afternoon. Driving along I-84 east of Portland will become an issue by late [Tuesday] as the snowfall intensifies.”

Western Columbia River Gorge

According to the National Weather Service, the Western Columbia River Gorge is forecast to see 2 to 9 inches of snow starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and lasting until 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Winds of up to 40 mph can be expected in this region as well.

Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville and Stevenson will all be affected by these conditions, although Multnomah Falls is likely to see the heaviest snow.

Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge

The more eastern end of the Gorge can expect even heavier snowfall within the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, that could last until 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Parkdale, Odell, Hood River, Carson and Underwood residents should expect between 6 and 12 inches of snow in addition to winds of 35 mph.

Northern Cascades

Oregon’s Northern Cascades are also experiencing a winter storm watch that began on Tuesday evening and will persist through Thursday morning.

Throughout the next few days, the Cascades could receive anywhere between 1 to 2 feet of snow, and winds as high as 45 mph.

Coast Range of Northwest Oregon

The forecast predicts that the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon will accumulate 2-4 inches of snow above 2000 feet between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. During this time, winds could be up to 40 mph.

Willamette Valley and Greater Portland and Vancouver

Portland may not be seeing the heaviest snowfall within the next couple of days, but there will be a wind advisory in effect for the city and surrounding areas from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service reports that Lower Columbia, the Greater Vancouver and Portland metro areas, Central and South Willamette Valleys and the I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County should be expecting wind gusts of up to 45 mph. This could lead to potential power outages or fallen tree limbs.

Overall, the winter storm warnings will impact travel along I-84 east of Portland starting Tuesday evening. Drivers can monitor road conditions via ODOT.

The KOIN 6 weather team will continue to track the evolving weather pattern this week and further updates to the forecast are likely.