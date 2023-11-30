PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In advance of a storm that could drop feet of snow in the Cascades, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect Friday morning and lasts through Saturday for elevations in the Cascades above 3,000 feet.

The snow is part of a wet weather system that arrives in the area on Thursday.

“Make sure you are aware of the weather conditions ahead and know what you may be driving into,” said KOIN 6 Morning Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “This will be a snowy and stormy weekend to head out.”

Snow levels may dip to near 2,500 feet overnight Thursday night, meaning drivers over mountain passes should be prepared to deal with snow-covered roads.

In addition to the heavy snow expected in the mountains, Bayern said the wind is going to be a concern too.

“Not only will rounds of heavy snow fall and accumulate over the mountains this weekend, it will also be very windy,” Bayern added. “Wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour are possible at times, causing visibility to drop for drivers or recreationalists.”

Stick with KOIN 6 News and KOIN 6 Weather for more details as this round of winter weather sweeps through the region.