PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arctic blast is on its way to Oregon and Washington Saturday evening. Now is the time to get the winter weather supplies ready as freezing temperatures could make for some slick spots late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Winter supplies needed this weekend in Portland

Rain will begin Saturday afternoon and evening. Once the initial front moves through the area, cold air will follow. The surge of cold air could make lingering raindrops turn to snow flurries as skies quickly begin to dry. Stray puddles could turn to ice as overnight lows drop into the mid 20s.

Winds will also begin to pick up through the Columbia River Gorge. That means colder air and wind chill factors will come into play starting Saturday night.

Forecast Windchill temperatures early Sunday morning

Feel like temperatures will fall into the teens by Sunday morning and again Monday morning.

Wind chill explained

This latest blast of arctic air is expected to last several days. Temperatures will continue to sit nearly 10 degrees below normal through Monday in Portland.