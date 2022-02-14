Winter weather advisory for the mountains for the first time this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have our first winter weather advisory for the Cascades this month – and it’s Valentine’s Day.

In fact, we have to go back to the end of January for our last winter storm. Before that, we had to rewind to early January. This is the fifth winter weather alert this year for the northern Oregon Cascades. This isn’t going to be a significant winter storm, but it will be enough to get the ski slopes a half foot or more of snow.

Mt. Hood Meadows 2.14.22

The winter weather advisory is in place until 10 p.m. Monday and may get pushed for some of the mountains to the south tonight. However, it’s likely that the advisory expires altogether by 10 p.m. As of midday, there was already 3 to 4 inches of snow up at Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows. Check out the view in the photo to the right and swipe through the graphics below to get a visual representation of the winter weather advisory. You can also check out the snow totals from this morning at the local ski resorts. Mt. Bachelor will see an increase in snow totals by the time we get to the late hours tonight. Expect a fresh batch of modest snow totals by Tuesday morning.

Mountain passes will be slick as temperatures remain below freezing. There was a moment of rain in the early hours that may have led to icy road conditions. Plenty of snow coming down now, which is proving to be the scene on the side of the roads and to the side.

The forecast is calling for up to 6 inches for the passes, which will slow down travel. It’s even possible that the totals are a bit higher down near Santiam Pass tonight. Weather models are projecting up to 6 to 12 inches for the ski slopes by late tonight. Snow levels are dropping to the 2,500 feet range by afternoon. This event shouldn’t impact locations like Parkdale down to the hills of Hood River. The snow is expected to stay from that 2,500′ range and above. Expect rain showers and moments of downpours for locations lower in elevation this afternoon.

Behind this initial push of moisture, we have scrappy broken clouds. That will allow for some afternoon sunshine and some energy to build up around the valley. The high-resolution visible satellite image below will help show the broken clouds over the Pacific Ocean. You can see how portions of the Willamette Valley is starting to thin out as well. When we have pockets of sunshine, it can lead to a few isolated thunderstorms. Plenty of sun breaks coming east of the Cascades as well.

The graphic above is a scene from above, but the graphic below is from the KOIN tower this afternoon. You can see the showers in the distance. The sky is looking grim, with turbulent clouds. There is even some sunshine beaming on the clouds in the top right, next to a pocket of blue. This is going to be the scene for the afternoon, before we settle down around sunset. We should have a mainly dry evening. We are hoping for some moonlight to peek in tonight as well, setting the scene for Valentine’s Day.

Lastly, it is still important to keep that rain jacket by your side. We do have potential for a thunderstorm through the afternoon. Not expecting anything severe, but we may have a moment of hail or graupel. That is because of the cold air moving in aloft and the energy from the sun.

We know that cold air is translating to snow for the mountain, but for the valley and the areas in green above, it may lead to downpours.