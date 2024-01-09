PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first round of winter snow takes aim at the Portland area as soon as Tuesday night.

Persistent rain showers Tuesday will turn to a wintry mix shortly after sunset. The West Hills of Portland and any other communities around 1,000 ft. will be the first to see the rain to snow transition. Downtown Portland and much of the metro area will see the first few flakes falling around 7:00 p.m.

Light and scattered snow showers will continue through the overnight hours and last through Wednesday morning. Any snow that falls overnight and early Wednesday morning will melt fast. Temperatures near the surface will hover just above freezing in Portland. That means snow will likely melt on contact.

A light dusting of snow could potentially accumulate on some grassy areas, on trees, and some roofs. The morning commute shouldn’t be greatly impacted. Some slick spots are possible where slushy conditions are present. Higher elevations may see a better chance for snow on the roads, but will melt shortly after sunrise.

That’s why the National Weather Service out of Portland has issued a winter weather advisory for elevations above 500 ft. from 10:00 p.m. tonight to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Another round of winter weather is expected for the Portland area and the Columbia River Gorge by the weekend. That’s where a blast of cold air will track south. This will collide with a developing atmospheric river.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the potential to see rain, snow, or ice is still uncertain. East winds will help push sub-freezing temperatures towards Portland Saturday. It all depends on timing to determine if Portland will see snow or ice. Travel along the Gorge will likely be hazardous or impossible this weekend.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for the latest weather updates as this busy week of winter weather continues to develop.