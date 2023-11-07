PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather continues to blast the Oregon Cascades as November brings a healthy dose of moisture to the Pacific Northwest.

It’s no surprise that Mt. Hood is seeing snowfall in November, but it’s a good reminder that mountain passes travel may become dicey in the weeks to come. Snow elevations continue to sit around 4,500 ft. on Tuesday, but most of Oregon’s mountain passes sit near 5,000 ft. That means as colder and wetter weather continues — so too does the snow potential.

Snow elevations rise as drier skies return to the Pacific Northwest Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A slight drying trend will take place over western Oregon and Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the dry weather doesn’t last long. Another round of moisture will bring the chance for snow back to the mountains by Thursday evening.

Snow accumulation expected through Friday, November 10, 2023

The rounds of more frequent snow accumulation are great for skiers and snowboarders. Snow accumulation is slowly starting to add up and will only continue to do so as the cold and snowy months progress.

Ski resort snow accumulation as of Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Snow accumulation remains low now, but the colder and hopefully wetter months ahead will keep the snow on the ground.