Winter weather leads to messy roads across Oregon

I-5 SB at Ashland is now open after a 10-hour closure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southern Oregon and the Cascades are getting the brunt of winter weather the day before Thanksgiving.

Timberline Highway in Government Camp was closed overnight due to high winds, blowing snow and poor visibility. The morning temperature was hovering around 15-degrees with about 9 inches of fresh snow falling over 24 hours.

The winter storm hit the mountains hard throughout the night and into the morning, leading to Timberline Lodge announcing they’ll open the slopes for the season on Thanksgiving.

Conditions of mountain passes on Nov. 27, 2019. (KOIN)

The mess was even worse down in Ashland. Interstate 5 into California was shut down around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night due to white-out and blizzard conditions, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure lasted 10 full hours before the southbound lanes were reopened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. I-5 NB remains closed north of Redding, California.

Chain control has been lifted over the Siskiyou Summit, but be prepared and carry them regardless. Go to TripCheck.com to check road conditions before traveling.

I-5 at the Siskiyou Summit on Nov. 27, 2019. (TripCheck.com)

