PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As temperatures remain subfreezing in the Pacific Northwest, power companies are still reporting mass power outages across the region.

In a press release, Portland General Electric shared that they have over 1,200 people, with 600 overnight, working to help get power restored, and as of 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, their outage map shows just under 70,000 still without power, an improvement from Sunday.

PGE is also warning their customers about false information being spread around social media, including rumors of power not being restored for over a week and transformers being shipped in from Texas. According to PGE, the best sources for information are their official social media accounts.

Pacific Power is still showing major outages, particularly in the area between Eugene and Salem, with over 7,000 customers without power.

At its peak, Pacific Power had 48,164 customers without power but those numbers have steadily been improving.

In a statement, Erik Brookhouse, PacifiCorp’s vice president of System Operations said that the cold temperatures are making some repairs difficult but their crews are working to get things fixed as quickly as possible.

In Southwest Washington, Clark County PUD is reporting just over 200 customers currently affected by outages, and on the Oregon Coast, Tillamook PUD is showing just over 400 customers without power.

