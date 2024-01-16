PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Progress is being made at restoring power to tens of thousands of people across Oregon and Southwest Washington, however a second round of winter weather could set progress back.

As of 4:30 a.m., Portland General Electric is reporting slightly over 33,000 customers without power, a huge improvement from the 54,000 without power Monday afternoon.

Pacific Power is also seeing an improvement with only 5,754 customers without power, down from almost 7,000 yesterday. Clark County is down to under 50 people without power.

Despite improvements however, the National Weather Service announced Monday that an Ice Storm Warning is in effect beginning Tuesday morning and lasting through the early hours of Wednesday, which could bring down more trees and power lines.

On Monday, PGE told KOIN 6 News that they are preparing for the next wave of winter weather, with over 1,4000 staffers on duty working to restore power and gear up for whatever happens next.