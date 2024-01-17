PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the recent ice storm moves across the region, power companies remain hard at work returning power to tens of thousands of customers who were affected.

In the Portland area, Portland General Electric has been consistently restoring power with only 12,688 customers without power as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. That number is down from over 30,000 on Tuesday morning.

In the area near Corvallis and Eugene, Pacific Power is seeing widespread outages with just under 25,000 customers without power. Before the ice storm began on Tuesday that number was down to just a couple thousand.

Clark County PUD has restored power to all of their customers and Tillamook PUD is down to just around 25 affected Wednesday morning.

