PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter weather potential won’t let Portland go. Another round of snow flurries will mix with rain showers early Monday morning.

Snow will fall above 600 feet as early as 3 a.m. Monday. That’s where a dusting to an inch of snow is possible through the mid-morning hours. No snow accumulation is expected at lower elevations in Portland, but that won’t stop a few flakes from falling over the city.

Portland can expect to see a few snowflakes mixed in with rain shower early Monday morning

Road conditions are expected to remain in good condition through the morning commute. A few snow flurries may reduce visibility briefly, but snowpacked and slick roads are unlikely.

Southeasterly winds will help warm temperatures quickly during the mid-morning hours. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 40s. Any lingering moisture will fall as rain throughout the day. Rain accumulation Monday will near 0.2 inches.

Forecast rainfall totals for western Oregon and Washington Monday

Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will remain above freezing. That will keep roads wet and ice-free. The temperature trend will continue to warm into the low 50s come Tuesday. Despite warmer temperatures Tuesday, highs will continue to sit below average for the first week of March by at least five degrees.

Portland’s rain chances remain through the week and into the weekend. This comes as the snow threat continues to decrease as temperatures begin to warm.

Oregon’s current drought situation

The return of persistent rain chances will continue to help Oregon’s current drought situation. Portland and much of the northwest corner of Oregon and southwest Washington have fallen back in the abnormally dry category despite the recent snowfall.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Drought improvements are possible this week as rain is expected through the weekend.