PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Old Man Winter has kept a tight grip on the Pacific Northwest over the last few weeks.

Historic snowfall put an end to the month of February and March hasn’t been much better. Portland’s already seen at least three active days of snowfall in the first week of the month — but that trend appears to be coming to an end after Wednesday morning’s valley snow showers.

Snow to sunshine from the Cascades to coast Wednesday morning in western Oregon and Washington.

Portland’s average daytime high temperatures is now in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs have sat nearly 10 to 15 degrees below that normal over the last week.

Portland’s below-average temperature trend from February 25 to March 7, 2023

Warmer temperatures are on the horizon. An atmospheric river will not only usher in another round of wet weather Thursday and Friday, but it will also bring in warmer temperatures.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares forecast high temperatures in Portland for the next week

Temperatures aren’t expected to warm above average or even to the average, but more seasonal conditions are expected. This warming trend also helps push snow elevation levels higher through the weekend and into next week.

This gradual warming trend is promising, potentially putting an end to the valley snow potential this winter season. However, Portland has seen snow as late as April. In fact, just last year Portland broke the latest measurable snowfall record on April 12, 2022. So, snow is still possible for the next month and a half.

Last year’s April snowfall was record-breaking, but on average, Portland sees average snowfall totals dissolve to zero inches by April.