Wintry weather mostly done in Portland, lingers around parts of region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Greetings from 700’ in Portland’s West Hills, where we’ve had a “snowing to melting pattern” going since Christmas night.

It’s been fun to wake up with about a ½ to ¾ of an inch of snow on the ground, especially when we don’t have to go to work or school.

The kids and dogs have been playing, adults have been hiking through it, and generally enjoying the views from our windows.

Once again we began the same pattern this morning. Overnight/early morning snow showers with temperatures below freezing. Between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., we jumped from 34 degrees to 36, and began a more intense melting process.

We’re now up to 37 degrees, and it’s 39 degrees at PDX. Anything else that moves in on Thursday will likely be wet precipitation and not the frozen kind. There are some more showers appearing on the radar, but our latest front has nearly pushed through the region.

However, winter weather is not completely out of the region. The National Weather Service still has a Winter Weather Advisory in place through late this afternoon, if not into tomorrow, for most of the higher elevations, including the Cascade Foothills.

We could see a few more snow showers across the West Hills, Foothills and Cascades later Thursday night into early Friday, but then we dry out to head into the New Year.

Our next strong frontal system with rain and more mountain snow looks to move in Sunday afternoon. Depending on the cold air behind it, we could see some more low elevation snow Monday night into Tuesday. That is what we’ll be watching next.

For now, roads look wet and passable. The higher elevations are melting out, so if you have things to do this afternoon, you should be able to get out.