Wintry weather still on track to start Tuesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Winter weather is still on track to move in this afternoon, with little change to the forecast from yesterday.

Snow mostly concentrated to the west of Portland and cold rain and a wintry mix around the Greater Portland Metro Area and many in the Willamette Valley along the Interstate 5 corridor. If the rain is heavy enough, we may have some moments of snow to the valley floor, but accumulations likely holding to the hills.

MAIN FOCUS

We are mostly focused on Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties this evening. This is going to be the most susceptible location for lowland snow.

Oohs and aahs with the visible satellite heading into mid-day. Low pressure backing this system that is moving in. Clouds have moved over the region, however, temperatures reaching about 40 degrees as of noon. We are still expecting moisture to arrive after lunch, with most of that rain and winter weather moving in this evening. Rain has hit the Oregon coast and that moisture is moving through the coast range bringing in snow.





Here are some of the recent observations before noon. The east wind has kicked in and there are a few windy spots coming out of the mouth of the Gorge. For the most part, many have topped off near 40, but much colder west of Salem out towards the coast range.

Since the weekend, weather models have been spelling out snow as far east as Hillsboro, this is where we may have minor snow accumulations by this evening. Again, Banks south through Forest Grove and communities down 47 will have the highest snow totals by late tonight. A few inches is not out of the question with potentially even more for those of you higher.

The chart below is depicting the pressure between Portland and The Dalles. The reading on the far left is the most current timeframe. What this chart is telling us is that the east wind is in effect and that it has strengthened through the morning hours. Making the east wind, as the forecast was calling, moderate. We definitely have had larger gaps and stronger events out of the Gorge during the winter. It is also noting the temperature and the dewpoint, which you can find near the green dashed lines in the chart below. A temperature of 40 degrees and a dewpoint of 29. That is fairly dry, it may help us out with some cooling as the rain moves in. Likely not enough to bring us all the way to a snow profile.

In fact, here is one of the high-resolution snowfall accumulation models, ending around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is going to be for the coast range and those branches that extend into the counties we mentioned above. Massive totals for the mountains in southern Oregon and northern California. If you are familiar with the local geography, you can see that branch extending west of Portland in the weather model below. That is a strip of the west hills that is picking up some now. We are looking at 1-3 inches for those above 500′ in the hills around the area. Right now, it feels like 4 to 8 p.m. is going to be the best window for that accumulation. You can share photos with us! You can head to our website or send them right in with your bridge with us on social media.

A better idea of the snow total forecast by late tonight around the area. Minor totals out near Hillsboro and potentially some of the higher hills in Washington county to the east. It just doesn’t look like we will have heavy enough moisture east of I-5 and I-205, nor cold enough temperatures. The mountain passes will be settling in just fine, bringing in plenty of snow. That means the ski resorts will have a fresh coat for tomorrow.

Lastly, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this region until 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. As you can see, they are also shooting for light accumulation for roads mainly above 500ft. A wet snow on the road can make conditions slick, so make sure to take your time if you have to travel the hills tonight.