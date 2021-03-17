With a little luck we may hit 60 degrees for St. Patrick’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another morning with frost around the region as temperatures start in the lower 30s for our Wednesday. Walking out the door, it will feel like winter with that chill in the air. The afternoon will be warmer, as temperatures push to the upper 50s, but if we get enough sun, we may get lucky enough for another 60-degree day in Portland. Regardless, warmer than it has been the last few days.

There is a better chance for 60-degree temperatures farther down south near Eugene. The Oregon Coast will be slightly cooler with highs in the 40s. If you’re coming out of the Columbia River Gorge, most in the 50s with an east breeze running around 10 to 15 mph around The Dalles and points east. Not very windy in the Willamette Valley today, so take the bike out and enjoy the day. The wind will be mostly light, with a mix in direction throughout the valley.

Clouds will be streaming in before our next threat for rain. It won’t be as blue as Tuesday, but we should have sunshine to work with. The graphic below is for tomorrow afternoon as clouds thicken up around the region. I still anticipate sunshine into the afternoon before we cloud up enough for that system that arrives on Thursday. There may be some overcast conditions for the coast to start the morning, hopefully breaking out for sunshine, before more clouds arrive late. Southwest Washington will be very similar with just clouds increasing through the day as well. Likely fewer clouds out by Pendleton and you folks to the east.

If we take a look at the conditions above our heads, we have a weak ridge of high pressure that is flattening out and that will leave us vulnerable for our next trough of unsettled conditions. If you’re interested in learning about the jet stream and how troughs and ridges impact our weather, you can find an article here. What is going to happen is our Wednesday will be warmer as a southwest flow helps push our temps a bit, but we will then fall into colder air aloft which will be one of the causes for showers and potential thunderstorms late week. Most of the time, not always, we want high pressure for nice weather and low pressure will bring in the busy weather.

With that, the busy weather will arrive on Thursday. The clouds are just a precursor on Wednesday to the rain arriving by Thursday morning. Thursday. This will impact everyone west of the Cascades. We are below average by a fairly large margin for our rain total this month, so hopefully this will help get us one step closer to average. It doesn’t look very potent, but it should bring in some rain for almost everyone in the valley.