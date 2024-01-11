PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some area school districts in Oregon and Washington are already changing schedules in preparation for an incoming winter storm expected to bring potential snow and ice accumulation along with dangerous wind chill.

Portland Public Schools, Reynolds, Hillsboro, Canby and Banks school districts are among those that have announced they will let out students early, hoping families can have time to make a plan. Also on the list of early releases as of 6 p.m. are Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Vancouver, David Douglas, Evergreen, North Clackamas, Oregon City, West Linn, Wilsonville, North Marion and Washougal.

In the meantime, the plows are standing by for when the snow starts falling.

Both PBOT and ODOT are calling for people to stay at home Friday afternoon and through the weekend when the cold and potential precipitation is expected to come.

“We’re ready for whatever is coming,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton. “All of our winter equipment ready to go, the deicer, the plows, the salt and the sand.”

A Reynolds spokesperson added they are airing on the side of caution for this storm, giving families time to plan what to do tomorrow for the three-hour early release.

They’re reminded of the February storm last year that brought the region to a standstill.

“Ensure that the students get to and from school safely,” said Steve Padilla, communications director of Reynolds School District. “Even though we can’t predict when it’s going to happen, we have a feeling that it is going to happen so we’re airing on the side of caution.”

According to ODOT, plows won’t come out until the snow starts falling because -while they have deicer- it doesn’t do any good if the roads are already wet.

“Stay off the roads,” cautioned Hamilton. “The more we can get the roads clear, the more our trucks and all the trucks can get the job done and make the roads safe for everyone.”

Other school districts said they’re going to check conditions on Friday.