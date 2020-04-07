With warm and dry weather comes a boost to allergens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, there is no surprise that when we finally reach our warm and spring weather, the allergies are probably going to be raging for some folks.

Temperatures will be pushing the lower 70s midweek and with it there may be some windy moments to allow for pollen to travel. It’s those days when we are cool and wet that will bring relief to your sinuses, but this week will be the opposite.

Notice with the temperature trend that we see a boost in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Well, that will be the east wind and sunshine helping us out. However, there typically is a lag in the allergy forecast when comparing prime conditions and higher pollen count. After Wednesday and Thursday come around, the allergy forecast goes from bad to worst.

Starting today the pollen count will start increasing with our base already pretty high for you that may have issues with tree allergens. I would expect the count to be roaming the medium to high range through the week with potentially a spike to the high level towards the second half of the work week. Especially if you are around areas of Salem to the south or outside of the Portland metro area.

Unfortunately, with our current times, some of the only things to do to find a change in routine is to go for a social distance walk or do some yard work if you are fortunate to have one. With that said, the tree allergens will be cranking through the week with likely no relief until next week.