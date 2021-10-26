Working on getting the rain out of the way before the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The sweet October sunshine has been tucked away for days now. There is no exception for your Tuesday forecast too, just dismal.

There will be another display of clouds, and pairing with those clouds, will be rain. The evening hours around sunset may bring in broken clouds from I-5 to the west. This may lead to an ephemeral moment of blue sky to admire. There will be more sunshine east of the Cascades as the afternoon moves in. Keep your fingers crossed for more sunshine this weekend for Halloween.

Expect scattered showers and moments of light rain through the morning and early afternoon.

It will start wet for the coast and it is most likely going to be a bit rainy around Portland too. If not actively raining when you step out, be prepared for it to arrive in waves today.

Speaking of waves, they shouldn’t be as massive and ferocious today. The high surf advisory expires at 3 a.m., waking up to a more placid scene for the coastal communities.

Cycle through the graphics below to see how the day plays out on the forecast and what this all means for mountain snow (snowy for the mountain). Rain totals from midnight to midnight should top off around a 1/4 of an inch with potential for more. Larger totals for the Oregon coast and the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to be cool, but not winter cold. The morning will actually start in the lower 50s, with a few 40s on the board. A morning with frost is out of the question.

Although the morning may not be bottoming out, the afternoon plans on jumping on board with just keeping the 50s. This means the afternoon temperatures don’t plan to warm up with the cool air mass in place and the aforementioned clouds. There doesn’t seem to be a large difference between temperatures today. Expect mid-50s for the coast and valley.

After a windy few days, there’s at least one more. Wind gusts will be around 20-30 mph today, picking up in the afternoon. The wind will become tamer by Wednesday.