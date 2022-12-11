PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday begins cool and damp across the region, as the system that moved through on Saturday finally moves south and east.

Expect some wrap-around moisture spreading up across central Oregon on Sunday. That will fall as snow across those areas. Some of this moisture will also make it up into the Willamette Valley, as well. Expect the wettest time of Sunday to be in the morning. Then we taper off the showers in the afternoon.

December temperatures in the metro area have been trending nearly 4 degrees below normal, continuing the trend from November. We are also keeping an eye on the coldest weather of the season on the way for later this week.

Overnight lows will fall well below freezing by later in the week, with high temperatures only reaching the 30s. No signs of any moisture with the late week cold air. We will keep an eye out for any changes to the forecast all week.