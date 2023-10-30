PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s weather will be very similar to what we saw on Sunday with cooler morning lows in the mid to upper 30s around the metro area, and then plenty of fall sunshine mixed in with some breezy conditions. With those easterly winds on Monday in PDX, we could see gusts up to 20 mph.

Halloween forecast: Spooky BUT dry!

As for our Halloween forecast on Tuesday, we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy conditions, but afternoon sun breaks will look to creep on in before we see increasing clouds late Tuesday night.

Despite the cloud coverage the forecast is calling for us to stay dry during our trick-or-treat hours! Tuesday’s daytime high is expected to be in the upper 50s around the metro area with the morning lows sitting in the low 40s.

Two rain events late in the week

Rain showers are expected to return to our region later in the day on Wednesday. A moderate atmospheric river is looking to reach the PNW on Thursday followed by another one late Friday night into Saturday. Each rain event could bring up to an inch of rain to PDX.

But before the soggy moments arrive later in the week, enjoy that sunshine tomorrow!