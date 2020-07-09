Yes, it’s true: Oregon about 10 degrees below normal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After plenty of afternoon sunshine on Wednesday, we are looking at a quick downturn in the weather Thursday with a chance of showers at the coast and in the valley.

Models continue to indicate light amounts of rainfall are expected. Thursday’s weather will look a lot like what we saw on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s at the coast and in the upper 60s and lower 70s inland. That is about 10 degrees below normal. We will dry out Friday with a return to sunshine and temperatures about average (80) for this time of the year.

It has been more than 10 days since we last saw a high temperature at or above 80 degrees (which is average) in Portland. This should come to an end Friday and again Saturday as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds.