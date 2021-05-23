You may catch a raindrop or two Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Morning clouds on Saturday brought gloomy conditions, but the clouds Sunday morning may bring in rain too. Expect clouds by sunrise, with very light rain around the region in the morning. This will extend from Hood River west to the Oregon coast. Most locations from The Dalles south to Madras should be dry. Pendleton looks to start the day dry too, after seeing some rain on Saturday. Take advantage of the futurecast slideshow below to pinpoint where those morning showers are likely going to be. If you don’t see the rain, you most definitely will have the clouds (west of the Cascades). Skip ahead to the afternoon and at this point of time the showers are mainly for the Cascade foothills and high terrain. Most of the coast and valley should be dry. There may be some showers hanging around Clark and Cowlitz county and parts of Multnomah county. We should have a break in the clouds leading to a nice sunset Sunday evening/night.

Temperatures for the Oregon coast should top off in the mid 50s. It’s going to be a slightly cooler day because of the clouds and the showers. The wind will be a problem for some today, but it will be reasonable from the coast to the valley. Highs in the lower to mid 60s around Portland today. Slightly warmer where the clouds break, likely to the south. Temperatures should be pushing the 70s for communities like The Dalles and Pendleton. After a rainy start to the weekend, it will be a dry and sunny forecast for those folks. Area of low pressure ditches off to the east and it will take that rain threat for those east of the Cascades away.

Just like most days this spring, the rain total forecast is lackluster. Rain totals anywhere from a trace to one tenth of an inch. Most of the moisture will be around in the morning, before slowing down by the afternoon. The rain total forecast brings some moisture to Madras and Bend today, but that will either happen in the dark hours before sunrise today or there won’t be any measurable rain for Sunday. Conditions start drying out and there should be a partly sunny sky behind this system that departs. Rain totals fall off to the south, so you may not see much moisture south of Marion county today. If you’re out early in the morning, you may want a jacket that can handle some light rain.

Lastly, I want to point out that the wind is going to be picking up this afternoon. As this system comes in from the west, the wind will start to crank east of the Cascades and for area of the Gorge. A westerly wind around Hood river from 10 to 20 mph and the wind may gust to 30 mph. The weather model is coming in strong around The Dalles with a projected wind gust forecast pushing around 50 mph. We shouldn’t see wind push those levels, I do believe the weather model is overplaying this. Based off similar scenarios, weather models tend to overplay that wind gust speed. I would expect the wind closer to the 30 mph range. The wind should slow down on Monday by a good 10 mph in strength.