Your morning forecast for the week for Comet NEOWISE viewing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you heard about comet NEOWISE yet? If not we have a story with all the details on our website here. You can also see a photo that was shared below of the comet streaking across the sky with west Portland in the distance.

Comet NEOWISE courtesy: Glenn Graham

This is something you can view from your home or a nearby location this week. If you were hoping to get out and check out the comet, the best time to do that is after sunset and then again at sunrise. This forecast is going to be geared around going out in the morning before sunrise because that has been a great time to view the comet.

This is the forecast for the week of July 12 to July 17 for the morning hours around 4 to 5 in the morning before the sunset (~5:30 A.M.). The first part of the week will be better than the latter portion of the week due to cloud coverage in the morning hours.

Most mornings the temperatures will be around the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Monday will have a few clouds but overall the viewing should be open to spot the comet. You will want to look to the northeast and low in the horizon. It will get a bit higher in the sky as each day comes.

Thankfully high pressure is rolling in this week and that will help keep the morning sky overall clear Monday through Wednesday. If this was earlier in July, we wouldn’t have had as much luck due to the morning clouds. The cloudcast below shows some of the areas that will have prime viewing come Monday morning at 5 in the morning. Notice there will be some patchy areas of clouds, but it shouldn’t be enough to really block out the viewing.

Thursday and Friday may prove difficult for the coast and areas of the Willamette Valley to get a good viewing of the comet. If you’re hoping to plan a morning come Thursday or Friday, you may have to take a small drive to a location that is more open. It will be prime viewing for locations like Bend all week! Enjoy the comet and send your photos in here.