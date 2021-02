A crash in the 14500 block of NW Germantown Road as wintry weather sets in, Feb. 11, 2021. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Friday for the greater Portland metro and Vancouver areas. Many saw varying degrees of freezing rain, wind and some snow on Thursday but the conditions are expected to worsen heading into the weekend.

Remember to send your photos to news@koin.com – they could be featured on air or online!