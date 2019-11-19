Your Weather Podcast: Get Ready for Winter Driving

Make sure you are ready to travel safe when you hit the road this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though it has been a little drier than typical so far this fall, eventually all of us are going to have to deal with the reality of snow-covered, icy and potentially dangerous roads.

And as a change in seasons looms just around the bend, thoughts of diving in winter weather are likely on the minds of a lot of people.

This week, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern sits down for a chat with Don Hamilton from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The two chat about winter driving travel tips and typical trouble spots in the Portland Metro Area.

Hamilton also explains what time of the day is the worst for snow to arrive and really snarl up traffic.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.