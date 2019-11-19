Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Your Weather Podcast: Get Ready for Winter Driving

Weather

Make sure you are ready to travel safe when you hit the road this winter

by: Kelley Bayern

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though it has been a little drier than typical so far this fall, eventually all of us are going to have to deal with the reality of snow-covered, icy and potentially dangerous roads.

And as a change in seasons looms just around the bend, thoughts of diving in winter weather are likely on the minds of a lot of people.

This week, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern sits down for a chat with Don Hamilton from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The two chat about winter driving travel tips and typical trouble spots in the Portland Metro Area.

Hamilton also explains what time of the day is the worst for snow to arrive and really snarl up traffic.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget