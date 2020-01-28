Your Weather Podcast: High avalanche danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Any outdoor enthusiast knows that deep snow is one of the reasons so many people flock into the high country in the Cascade Mountains each winter. But, when you combine our recent snow with a warm up in temperatures, wind and rain falling at higher elevations can combine in a dangerous, potentially deadly way.

Avalanches.

Right now, avalanche danger is high for Mt. Hood and the potential for dangerous slides will likely persist through the week.

The science of forecasting avalanches and trying to mitigate the danger is a complicated and interesting one.

For this week’s Your Weather Podcast, meteorologist Kelley Bayern talks to Robert Hahn from the Northwest Avalanche Center about avalanche danger, how warnings are determined and what back-country enthusiasts and resorts can do to stay as safe as possible.

Listen to the podcast below or download it iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean and coming soon on GooglePlay.