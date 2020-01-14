Your Weather Podcast: Portland joins houseplant craze

More millennials are getting in on growing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something is growing in Portland. And, it is all the rage.

Thanks to heavy influence from influencers on social media, houseplants are exploding in popularity. More younger people are turning into green thumbs and, in turn, small businesses that supply indoor gardening supplies are seeing growth.

For this week’s Your Weather Podcast, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern sits down with KOIN 6 reporter and anchor Emily Burris to talk about the new trend, the reasons behind it, and what kind of house plants will prosper best in Portland.

