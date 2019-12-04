Your Weather Podcast: Ski & snowboard season arrives

PORTLAND (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest, and more specifically the Cascade Range, is home to some great ski areas. Mt. Hood, Mt. Bachelor, Mt. Baker and several other mountain destinations offer some of the best vertical feet to be found anywhere in the country.

With a recent change toward cooler, wetter weather and with winter just a few weeks away, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern wanted to help get you primed to hit the slopes.

Whether you ski or snowboard, weather plays a huge role in when you’ll be able to take some turns and the conditions you’ll find when you get off the lift.

For this week’s Your Weather podcast, Kelley talks to Dave Tragethon from Mt. Hood Meadows. He explains how crews are getting ready for their expected opening day this weekend and how large storms and snow harvesting play a role all season long.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.

