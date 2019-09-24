Your Weather Podcast: The BIG one

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like it or not, the clock is ticking.

While the majority of people who call the Pacific Northwest home are still less likely to experience a Cascadia Subduction earthquake in their lifetime than they are to experience one, the reality remains: The BIG One is coming.

More than four years after a New Yorker article brought unprecedented attention to the Cascadia Subduction Zone, scientists and emergency management experts are still trying to figure out precisely when it will happen, how bad it will be, and what we can do about it.

For this episode of the Your Weather podcast, Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames team up with the KOIN Digital team for a chat with local experts and city leaders to find out what will happen when it hits and what will happen after.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on Podbean, iTunes, Google Play or Spotify.