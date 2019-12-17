Your Weather Podcast: Will wet week mean White Christmas?

Does an incoming rain maker mean snow for the Holiday week?

Portland (KOIN) — Bing Crosby told us all he was dreaming about it, but how often is a White Christmas a reality here in the Portland metro area?

This week, a big rain making storm is headed into the region. The atmospheric river will make it really wet in the days leading up to Christmas.

Check out the updated forecast.

The big question on the heels of that expected rain is if there is a chance for any of us to see snow in time for the holiday.

For this week’s Your Weather Podcast, KOIN Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames take a look at how much rain and snow we could see and what it means for anyone hitting the road or looking to this the slopes over the holidays.

Plus they’ve got a look at what White Christmases mean for the rest of the winter to come.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.

