Your Weather Podcast: Winter weather on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a weekend of deep snow in the mountains and deadly waves hammering the coast, more wicked weather is likely on the way into our region.

Many neighborhoods in the metro area, especially some of the higher elevations, could see something between a trace and an inch or two of snow before the week is out.

The Cascade mountains are expected to get another round of deep snow on top of the more than two feet that fell in a lot of places since Friday.

In this special report edition of the Your Weather Podcast, KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down the latest forecast and take a look at who could see snow, how much of it, and when.

Listen to the full podcast below or download to your mobile device from iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.

Your Weather Special Report Podcast: Winter weather on the way