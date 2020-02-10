PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Noting affects all of us, and everything we do, like the weather.

That’s why KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern talks to a variety of experts for the Your Weather podcast. Together, they take a look at the role weather plays in all aspects of our lives. From how winter snow can make or break the whitewater rafting season to when, how and what to plant in your garden each spring, Kelley covers it all.

Your Weather podcasts are produced twice a month and available on-demand for you to listen to wherever, whenever and however you want.

Every episode is available here or by download from iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

January 28, 2020 – Avalanche Danger:

Kelley talks to avalanche exert Robert Hahn from the Northwest Avalanche Center about the science behind predicting slides, what makes mountains dangerous and why Mt Hood is unusual.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

January 14, 2020 – Houseplant Craze:

Kelley sits down with KOIN 6 reporter and anchor Emily Burris to talk about the growing popularity of houseplants, the reasons behind it, and what kind of house plants will prosper best.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

January 13, 2020 – Special Report on January Storm:

After a weekend of deep snow in the mountains and deadly waves on the coast, Kelley talks to fellow KOIN 6 Meteorologist Jospeh Dames to take a look at the extended forecast for the next several days as more winter weather is set to descend on the region.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

December 17, 2019 – Atmospheric River & White Christmas:

Kelley talks to fellow KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames about the atmospheric river headed toward the Portland Metro area and who might see snow in time for the Holidays. Plus they’ve got a look at what White Christmases historically mean for the rest of the winter to come.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

December 3, 2019 – Ski & Snowboard Season Arrives:

Time to get your skis and snowboards waxed! Kelley chats with Dave Tragethon of Mt. Hood Meadows to learn how their crews have prepped the runs in anticipation for an early December opening. The two dive into how large storms and harvesting snow can play a part in their daily operations.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

November 20, 2019 – Winter Driving:

As winter approaches, thoughts of having to drive through the snow brew in the back of our minds. Kelley learns about winter driving and travel tips with Don Hamilton from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Don reveals the worst possible time in the day for snow to arrive in Portland for drivers, along with typical problem spots in the Portland metro area should the city receive snow this winter.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

November 5, 2019 – Winter Outlook:

Kelley breaks down the science behind ENSO-Neutral winters, what that means and how neutral years can provide wildcard winters in Portland. She dives into previous winter trends for a deeper look into the odds of snowfall in Portland this year.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.

October 8, 2019 – Columbus Day Wind Storm:

As we mark the 57th anniversary of one of the worst storms to ever hit the Pacific Northwest, Kelley sits down with retired natural disaster reporter John Dodge to talk about the historical significance of the Columbus Day Storm and the odds that we might see another powerful wind storm in the near future.

Listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean.