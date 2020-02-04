Your Weather Week Podcast: February 4, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The KOIN Podcast Network is expanding again. Due to a high demand for weather-related digital content, we are launching the brand new Your Weather Week podcast.

This look at what you can expect from mother nature each week will feature the familiar voices of KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames along with the occasional special guest. Kelley and Jospeh will tell you what they expect each week from Mother Nature based on recent weather patterns, historical data and study of weather models.

After Your Weather Week premiers on Feb. 4, 2020, it will be recorded and produced each Monday morning so you can get insight on what you need to be prepared for in the next seven days.

This new podcast will join the other Your Weather podcasts currently available on the KOIN Podcast Network including our quarterly seasonal outlooks and our bi-weekly, in-depth looks at how weather impacts your everyday life.

For the premier episode of Your Weather Week, Kelley and Joseph take a look back at how many wet weather records we set in January and what you can expect for more rain and maybe some snow for the first full week of February.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it, and all of the KOIN podcasts, on iTunes, Spotify, and Podbean.