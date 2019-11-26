Your Willamette Valley snow update for Thanksgiving Week

Don't be surprised if you see a snowflake or two in the Portland metro area -- but snow will be accumulating farther south

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The turn to cold, wet, and windy weather is here and it won’t stop until Thanksgiving (for now). While our approaching disturbance rushes in with fierce conditions to the south Tuesday, we may have enough moisture and cold air for the snow to show up in the valley. When could this start? The greatest threat would be Tuesday night into Wednesday. We can’t rule out something as early as Tuesday morning if the moisture is heavy enough and cooling takes place.

Currently, communities of Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and everything in between will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service in Portland from noon Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday. It will be the southern tier of the Willamette Valley that will be at the highest threat for light snow.

Additionally, locations in the Columbia River Gorge may see some low-level snow. The National Weather Service also has placed a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday with the chance for up to 2 inches of snow and gusty conditions blowing up to 35 mph.

The bottom line at this time with this forecast, don’t be surprised if you see some snowflakes, especially in our normal prone spots like Sylvan Hill and through the West Hills. As usual, if the track of this system changes, the forecast may alter.

Some roads in southern Oregon may become impossible to drive on due to the storm, which could bring a historic level of snow to the region, but check out our Your Weather podcast on winter driving for tips from ODOT:

Kelley Bayern also breaks down her outlook for the winter of 2019-2020 in a Your Weather podcast episode: